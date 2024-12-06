Trial in Innsbruck
Narrowly avoided imprisonment for driving under the influence of alcohol
A Tyrolean (28) drove his car into the oncoming lane after a birthday party in summer. This led to an accident. A woman was seriously injured. The driver, who was drunk at the time, was now in court.
June 17 was actually a fairly normal day for the defendant. "I just took the day off for a colleague's birthday party from midday and only had two small beers there," the 28-year-old explained in court in Innsbruck.
Driven into the oncoming lane
But when the accused wanted to drive home in his car at around 6 p.m., he "snapped" near Oberlangkampfen, as he put it. According to the prosecution, it "clicked" because the man veered very far to the left into the oncoming lane on a bend. "I think I only came a little to the left, after that I don't know much more," said the Tyrolean, who was actually remorseful and confessed.
I think I only moved a little to the left, after that I don't know much.
Der Angeklagte
Head-on collision prevented
The fact is: the 28-year-old crashed into a woman's car. She described the accident differently: "He was completely in the left lane and didn't react either." She then "tore" the car and was able to prevent the worst from happening. A possible head-on collision turned into a minor grazing collision.
Still partially unable to work
Nevertheless, the consequences for the woman were not marginal: she suffered bruising, abrasions and, above all, an upper arm fracture, which she is still suffering from. "During the operation, it turned out that a nerve was trapped," reported the witness. As a result, she is still "only able to work to a limited extent" and cannot move her hand and fingers sufficiently.
Judgment already final
The judge and the public prosecutor did not consider diversion as suggested by the defense lawyer. Sentence: 5040 euro fine and six months conditional imprisonment. "I don't believe the two beers," said the judge, who concluded by pointing out that police reports assumed that the man had also consumed several additional painkillers because he had appeared "impaired and sleepy" after the accident. The verdict is final.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
