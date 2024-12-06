"A great honor"
Paul McCartney is honored with commemorative coin
Sir Paul McCartney is now being honored for his musical achievements with his own commemorative coin. Its design shows, among other things, the psychedelic "magic piano" from the Beatles film "Magical Mystery Tour", a bass guitar and the logo of his post-Beatles band Wings.
Despite his high profile in the world of music and pop culture, this is the first time that McCartney has been honored with a British coin by The Royal Mint, the mint of the United Kingdom, reported on its website on Friday.
Paul McCartney: "A great honor"
This honor has previously been bestowed on rock bands such as the Rolling Stones, Queen and The Who, as well as singers Elton John and David Bowie. Ex-Beatle Sir Paul McCartney described it as a "great honor" to appear on a new Royal Mint commemorative coin. "This is not something I ever expected to see when I was a kid."
"Our coins pay tribute to the greatest icons and events in British history. So it's only fitting that Paul McCartney's remarkable music career is now commemorated on an official British coin," says Rebecca Morgan, the Royal Mint's Director of Commemorative Coins. "What makes this coin so special is the fact that Paul McCartney was involved throughout the design process."
Several editions of the coin available
The cheapest McCartney commemorative coin costs 15.50 pounds, while the rarer or colored coins cost up to 118 pounds (around 140 euros). At the beginning of next year, the Royal Mint will also offer fans the opportunity to purchase limited gold editions of the coin, which will cost between 100 and 5890 pounds (equivalent to 120 to 7100 euros).
The Royal Mint is the mint of the United Kingdom. It was founded in 886 and was based in London for almost 1100 years. Since 1980 it has been located in Llantrisant in the south of Wales. Since 2009, the Royal Mint has been a legally independent company.
