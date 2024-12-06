Carinthian convicted
16-year-old raped on church day: “Scared to death!”
"I swear on my wife's and daughter's life that I didn't do anything", affirms the 32-year-old defendant accused of the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl after a visit to a church festival. But there are disturbing videos that show how brutally the man treated the girl!
"Stop it, stop it, I'm being raped!" screams the teenager on cell phone videos, which also show how the 32-year-old father holds the girl in a headlock, although she repeatedly begs him to let go. "I was afraid I was going to die," the 16-year-old describes. "That's why I stopped paying so much attention to what he was doing to me."
Prosecutor Krenare Fida is convinced that the defendant would have wanted to rape his victim if a couple hadn't come by in time, who were on their way home from the church festival in an Upper Carinthian community. "The situation was clear to me," said a witness at the trial in Klagenfurt before Judge Gernot Kugi. "The girl's pants were open, you could see her underpants, he was holding her tight - what could he have had in mind?"
"Certainly not rape", the man affirmed and reported full of self-pity that he suffered from "inferiority complexes" and was a "braggart". That's why he told the pretty teenager that he had a Porsche, in which he promised to take her for a spin. The luxury car turned out to be a VW Polo, and the disappointment was correspondingly great. "She kept taking videos, which annoyed me, so I went after her," he claims. And ignores the ugly side of his character that these videos reveal.
Two and a half years in prison, not legally binding
The sentence is swift: 30 months unconditional imprisonment for attempted rape. "What, I'm supposed to do time?" the Carinthian is stunned. Defense lawyer Hans Gradischnig immediately lodges a nullity and appeal, so the sentence is not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
