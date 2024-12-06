New challenges
Introduced species often threatened in their old habitat
A study involving the University of Vienna shows that invasive species are often themselves threatened with extinction in their old homeland.
The influx of introduced species and their advance into newly developed regions often puts pressure on native competitors or spreads new diseases - thus endangering biodiversity.
"Nature conservation paradox"
The work carried out by a team led by Viennese ecologist Franz Essl and Lisa Tedeschi highlights "a conservation paradox": in view of the threat posed by invasive species as well as their own, the question now arises as to whether non-native species should also be protected in their new home.
Until now, it was not known how many non-native mammal species - in Central Europe these include species such as the Norway rat, the mouflon or the mink - this paradox applies to.
36 of 230 invasive mammal species affected
Currently, a total of 230 non-native mammal species have been introduced by humans into new areas worldwide and have settled there permanently. The researchers were able to show that 36 of the non-native mammal species are threatened in their original habitat.
Most of the endangered species in their native range originate from tropical Asia, which in many cases is a consequence of massive rainforest destruction and overhunting.
It has been shown that non-native populations can play a key role in the survival of endangered species - especially when there is a high level of threat pressure in the native area.
New challenges for animal welfare
Non-native populations can also have a negative impact on other species. The main focus must therefore continue to be on the protection of species in their native range.
However, it is likely that "in the future there will be more species that are threatened with extinction in their native areas and have better chances of survival in their new range", says Essl. This presents nature conservation with the difficult task of weighing up the opportunities and risks.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.