Mysterious deaths

“Disease X”: Highest alert in Congo

Nachrichten
06.12.2024 12:06

A mysterious, deadly disease - known as "Disease X" - has been spreading in the Democratic Republic of Congo for several weeks, mainly affecting children. Initial laboratory results should now provide clarity. Experts are warning of a serious crisis.

The dangerous disease first appeared in the southwest of the Central African country at the end of October. Following flu-like symptoms, more than 130 patients have already died. Infants and young children are particularly badly affected.

Severe version of seasonal flu?
According to official information, the analyses of the samples taken over the past few days could be available by Saturday at the latest. Congolese Health Minister Roger Kamba (in the video above at a press conference) does not rule out the possibility that it could be a particularly severe version of seasonal flu.

"Close monitoring necessary"
 The fact that the first cases were recorded at the start of the flu season in Congo would suggest this. At the same time, the authorities are on high alert, according to Kamba. Close monitoring is necessary, the minister emphasized.

Transmission route of the disease unclear
Symptoms of "disease X" include fever, headaches, anemia and respiratory problems. In addition to taking samples, experts tried to call on the population to take hygiene and social distancing measures. It is not yet known whether the disease can only be transmitted through physical contact or via other routes.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

