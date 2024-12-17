Severe lung disease
Prevent COPD by quitting smoking
800,000 people in Austria are affected by COPD. The fact is that 40 to 50 percent of all lifelong smokers develop COPD, compared to 10 percent of all non-smokers. Stopping smoking would save a lot of suffering. Personalized therapy can help patients to improve their quality of life.
COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) ranks among the top 3 causes of death worldwide. Statistics Austria shows relatively similar figures for Austria. Considering that the most common cause of death for patients is not respiratory failure but heart attacks, i.e. by far the most common cause of death overall, COPD and its prevalence in Austria is even more dramatic, with around 800,000 people affected.
What does COPD mean?
COPD is a chronic disease characterized by a permanent narrowing of the airways and a restriction of airflow. It comprises two main conditions: Chronic bronchitis - inflammation of the bronchial tubes that leads to persistent coughing and sputum production. Emphysema - damage to the air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs, leading to reduced gas exchange capacity. The main cause of COPD is smoking, but also air pollution and occupational exposure.
Combination of COPD and heart attack
"The link between COPD and cardiovascular risk has recently become increasingly apparent, even if the exact mechanisms remain partially unclear," explains Dr. Paul von Boetticher, Department of Pneumology, Ordensklinikum Linz Elisabethinen in Upper Austria.
Persistent symptoms require clarification
That's why you should always see a doctor if you have symptoms such as a chronic cough and shortness of breath. Early diagnosis, targeted prevention and individual therapies can reduce symptoms and slow down the progression of the disease.
Measures that can be offered to most patients:
- Tobacco cessation: counseling, motivation, supported by nicotine replacement and drug therapy
- pulmonary rehabilitation (modern form of treatment for people with acute or chronic lung diseases. It helps to improve the performance and thus the quality of life of those affected)
- Vaccinations: Influenza, COVID-19, RSV, pneumococcus, pertussis
