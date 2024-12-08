Career opportunities
voestalpine relies on young talent
Training young specialists is a key success factor for voestalpine. Around the world, 1,500 apprentices are given exciting prospects for the future.
In Austria alone, voestalpine is the largest industrial apprentice trainer with 1,040 apprentices. A future-oriented learning environment and diverse career opportunities in the international technology and industrial environment await the young talents. More than 90,000 euros are invested in the qualification of each young person.
"Our apprentices of today are the top specialists of tomorrow whom we need to position voestalpine for long-term success," emphasizes Herbert Eibensteiner, CEO of voestalpine AG. "voestalpine also has a long tradition of training its own apprentices - over 25,000 skilled workers have been trained across the Group in the last 70 years." Around 30 apprenticeships are available at the 16 Austrian training locations in Upper Austria, Lower Austria, and Styria.
State-of-the-art technologies and increasing proportion of women
Apprenticeships at the voestalpine Group use the latest technologies such as virtual reality glasses, robotics, and tablets in digital modules. Great importance is also attached to the personal and social development of apprentices. The Group also plays a pioneering role in promoting women in technical professions. The proportion of girls in technical apprenticeships has more than doubled in the last ten years and currently stands at 22%. In general, the proportion of women among young professionals is now 26%.
All information at: www.voestalpine.com/lehre
