voestalpine relies on young talent

State-of-the-art technologies and increasing proportion of women

Apprenticeships at the voestalpine Group use the latest technologies such as virtual reality glasses, robotics, and tablets in digital modules. Great importance is also attached to the personal and social development of apprentices. The Group also plays a pioneering role in promoting women in technical professions. The proportion of girls in technical apprenticeships has more than doubled in the last ten years and currently stands at 22%. In general, the proportion of women among young professionals is now 26%.