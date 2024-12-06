Aloisianum Grammar School
Criminal complaint against pupils after scandal on trip
Now it's official: five former pupils of the elite grammar school in Linz will have to stand trial in January after an assault on a fellow pupil during a school trip to Italy. The public prosecutor's office accuses the boys of coercion and two of them of making dangerous threats.
It was during a language and culture trip to Assisi in Italy organized by the private grammar school Kollegium Aloisianum in Linz that the students were allegedly assaulted in their accommodation. Five boys (16 and 17 years old) allegedly carried a fellow pupil into one of the hotel rooms against her will (there is also video footage of this) and locked her in there.
There, the youths allegedly forced her to "crack out" their backs, otherwise they would not let her out of the room. All five defendants are accused of this. The girl is said to have been placed on the bed, then one of the boys is said to have asked: "Who will be the first to punch in?"
"Wiping her bottom"
The schoolgirl was also allegedly threatened with being locked in a cupboard. She is said to have been forced not to leave the room.
The room was then allegedly locked from the outside. However, the classmate was allegedly promised that she would be allowed to leave if she wiped one of the boys' bottoms.
The completely frightened teenager is said to have finally managed to escape. One of them is said to have tripped her. She turned to her teachers for help, who reported the incident to the police.
"Just for fun"
During questioning, the accused are said to have admitted to carrying the girl into the room, but deny the threats and coercion. It was all just a joke and the classmate took part voluntarily.
The quintet will have to answer for their actions on January 24 at the Linz Regional Court. The juveniles face a prison sentence of up to six months. One of the boys is currently still under investigation on suspicion of reoffending. However, the proceedings are being conducted separately and have not yet been concluded.
