Three disorderly persons kept the police busy

At around 5 pm on Thursday, the police were called to a pub in St. Florian am Inn for the first time because of three aggressive disorderly persons. The men, aged 42, 50 and 55, only stopped their behavior to a limited extent and the 50-year-old from Tumeltsham repeatedly became abusive and aggressive towards the police officers. In the end, the three were ordered to leave the scene. They complied with the request.