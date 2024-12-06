Several reports
Three disorderly persons kept the police busy
The police had to deal with an aggressive trio of men on Thursday evening in St. Florian am Inn (Upper Austria). The three repeatedly attracted negative attention and became aggressive towards the officers. In the end, they even had to search for one of the men.
At around 5 pm on Thursday, the police were called to a pub in St. Florian am Inn for the first time because of three aggressive disorderly persons. The men, aged 42, 50 and 55, only stopped their behavior to a limited extent and the 50-year-old from Tumeltsham repeatedly became abusive and aggressive towards the police officers. In the end, the three were ordered to leave the scene. They complied with the request.
One of them suddenly disappeared
The police were then called back to the pub at around 6 p.m. as the two friends were worried about the 50-year-old because they couldn't find him. The men suspected that something might have happened to the Innviertler in his drunken state.
Alcohol test refused
The police were able to find the 50-year-old at home and asked him to take a breathalyzer test, as it was suspected that the 50-year-old had been driving a vehicle. The man refused the test by slamming the door in the police officers' faces. Several charges were filed.
