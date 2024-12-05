Alps Hockey League
Polar Bears finally banish their Ritten curse in the hit
The Zell Polar Bears had made the trip to the Rittner Buam nine times since the league was founded in 2016, always losing by at least two goals - until Thursday! Although the team from Pinzgau traveled to South Tyrol with a limited number of substitutes, they finally celebrated their first success at the tenth attempt in Klobenstein.
The task at the start of the South Tyrol double-header (the team will play in Val Gardena/Gröden on Saturday) was a tough one for the spectator magnet from Pinzgau. Firstly, the Rodman boys arrived with a weak squad. Secondly, the Bergstädter had never won at two-time champions Ritten since the introduction of the AHL.
Questionable backdrop
Unworthy: Although the champions, who are currently in second place, welcomed the leaders, only 352 fans made their way to the Ritten Arena - the South Tyroleans' third-lowest attendance of the season. This was probably also due to the strange draw, which meant that the home side had to play on their own ice for the 13th time in their 19th appearance. Until February, there will only be five more home matches for the title holders.
Decision after penalties
In the run-up to the game, Polar Bear Philip Putnik had called for the decimated team to pull together, stick to the match plan and make the most of their chances. And it was he himself who equalized the home team's lead in the middle period through Giacomuzzi (26') (34'). As nothing more happened after that, the game went to a penalty shoot-out. And there the visitors converted two of their attempts, the South Tyroleans only one. Robin Johansson - who was last stopped by a puck hit in the face - banished the Ritten curse with his goal at the tenth attempt in Klobenstein! The Salzburg team thus remain top of the table at least until Saturday, celebrating their twelfth win in the last 14 games.
