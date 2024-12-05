Polar Bears finally banish their Ritten curse in the hit

Decision after penalties

In the run-up to the game, Polar Bear Philip Putnik had called for the decimated team to pull together, stick to the match plan and make the most of their chances. And it was he himself who equalized the home team's lead in the middle period through Giacomuzzi (26') (34'). As nothing more happened after that, the game went to a penalty shoot-out. And there the visitors converted two of their attempts, the South Tyroleans only one. Robin Johansson - who was last stopped by a puck hit in the face - banished the Ritten curse with his goal at the tenth attempt in Klobenstein! The Salzburg team thus remain top of the table at least until Saturday, celebrating their twelfth win in the last 14 games.