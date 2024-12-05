German minister: Russia provokes in the Baltic Sea

No comment on incident with Russian ship

When asked, Pistorius did not comment on an incident between a German Armed Forces helicopter and a Russian ship that became known on Wednesday. According to dpa information, the crew of the Russian ship had fired signal ammunition. The use of this ammunition is actually only usual in emergency situations. Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had pointed out that there are always ships in the Baltic Sea that are involved in circumventing sanctions due to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.