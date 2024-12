Sparkling wine and a touch of lavender

Fragrance farmer Stefan Zwickl admits that he was a little skeptical about Peter Szigeti's idea. Marrying sparkling wine and lavender - he wouldn't have thought of it himself. But he went along with the experiment and is delighted with what the sparkling wine producer from Gols has created. Peter Szigeti has added the pure essence of the fine flower to his product. This requires sensitivity, experience and a fine nose. "We have been producing sparkling wine using the traditional method for more than 30 years and win coveted international awards every year, explains Peter Szigeti. "The fruity-fresh Frizzante complements our range. The lavender sparkling wine will also taste good to the Christ Child."