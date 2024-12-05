Half a million followers
Muscle man from Linz climbs the Instagram throne!
Cristiano Ronaldo has over 600 million fans on Instagram, making him the most successful athlete on the social media platform. While David Alaba is the national spearhead with 15 million, a Muay Thai fighter from Linz in Upper Austria has climbed the Instagram throne. And is even turning down lucrative collaborations!
Not only were they the big soccer figureheads for years, they are also the kings of sport on Instagram! Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi clearly lead the rankings with 644 and 504 million followers respectively. In comparison, national spearhead David Alaba is almost a blank slate with just under 15 million followers. The sporting number one from Upper Austria is also a blank slate:
Anto Radman!
The 25-year-old is a Muay Thai fighter from Linz and, with 556,000 followers, clearly outshines the internal competition from track and field athlete Ivona Dadic, ski jumper Michi Hayböck and ski star Vinc Kriechmayr and is the sixth-largest athlete on the social media platform in Austria. "It's incredible," beams the muscleman, who posts a video with tips almost every day and spends around two hours on it.
"Suddenly, international martial arts sites with 30 million fans approached me and posted my posts," says Anton, who quit his job as a mechatronics engineer to realize his dream of becoming a fully professional Muay Thai fighter. Even if you don't get off easy financially in Austria, there are 500 euros per win.
"I'm not dependent on money!"
However, the likeable trainer at the Muay Thai Academy in Linz impressively proves that it's not about the money. "Thanks to my reach, I've had cooperation requests for large sums of money. But if I have the feeling that the brand doesn't suit me, I don't accept it. I'm not dependent on money!" Strong words from the social media high-flyer! Michael Schütz
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
