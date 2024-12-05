Women on Borkum beaten with cow horns

Association apologized

Lower Saxony's State Secretary in the Ministry of Social Affairs, Christine Arbogast, said: "On no day of the year should it be the case that women stay at home for fear of being beaten up and don't dare go out on the street." There was also a lot of criticism online. "Here it becomes clear why we still need a clear stance against sexism. Why feminism is important," wrote one user on the platform X, for example. The "Inselsturm collective" has called for people to travel to Borkum today, Thursday, to protest against "patriarchal violence and for a society based on solidarity".