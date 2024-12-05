Second defendant in the Anna case: “Not guilty”

Lawyer: "She did nothing under duress"

His lawyer Andreas Reichenbach is outraged by the accusation: "This is far-fetched. There is nothing to suggest that she did anything under duress." Moreover, his client had not had any sexual contact with the girl. "There are chats that exonerate him," says Reichenbach and presents corresponding messages from May 19 as a screenshot. In it, the accused apparently addresses Anna via Instagram. He asks her why she claimed that he had had sex with her - although this is not true. The victim is said to have replied in denial. He no longer knows why he later deleted the chat.