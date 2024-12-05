Vorteilswelt
05.12.2024

As the "Krone" has learned, there is no truth to the rumor that Leipzig's Andre Silva, teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team, is to move to Salzburg. Salzburg's new sporting director Rouven Schröder also confirmed this.

"I have to smile about that," Schröder clarified in the Sky interview when confronted with the rumors surrounding Andre Silva, who currently plays hardly any role at RB Leipzig. "But there's nothing to it at all. That's a hoax, there's no chance!"

Offensive reinforcements?
However, he did not rule out reinforcements in attack. "I think we'll have to do something up front during the winter break. We will discuss this calmly."

Flaming speech in front of the team
On Wednesday, Salzburg vented their frustration in the Bundesliga supplementary match against Hartberg (4:0). It is possible that Schröder's arrival at the helm provided an additional boost - the German is said to have given a fiery speech to the team on Tuesday. "He showed us very clearly what he expects from us," said Nicolas Capaldo.

Schröder did not want to overestimate the clear success in the first match after his appointment. "We won 4:0, but we also saw some things - especially in the second half - that weren't quite right. It's important that we're happy about the win, but at the same time remain critical," said the 49-year-old.

