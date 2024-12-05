Just a "duck"
Automatically saved draft
As the "Krone" has learned, there is no truth to the rumor that Leipzig's Andre Silva, teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portuguese national team, is to move to Salzburg. Salzburg's new sporting director Rouven Schröder also confirmed this.
"I have to smile about that," Schröder clarified in the Sky interview when confronted with the rumors surrounding Andre Silva, who currently plays hardly any role at RB Leipzig. "But there's nothing to it at all. That's a hoax, there's no chance!"
Offensive reinforcements?
However, he did not rule out reinforcements in attack. "I think we'll have to do something up front during the winter break. We will discuss this calmly."
Flaming speech in front of the team
On Wednesday, Salzburg vented their frustration in the Bundesliga supplementary match against Hartberg (4:0). It is possible that Schröder's arrival at the helm provided an additional boost - the German is said to have given a fiery speech to the team on Tuesday. "He showed us very clearly what he expects from us," said Nicolas Capaldo.
Schröder did not want to overestimate the clear success in the first match after his appointment. "We won 4:0, but we also saw some things - especially in the second half - that weren't quite right. It's important that we're happy about the win, but at the same time remain critical," said the 49-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.