Showed a lot of skin
Duchess Meghan made a sparkling solo appearance
Duchess Meghan made a truly sparkling appearance on Wednesday. Without her husband Prince Harry by her side, the 43-year-old posed on the red carpet in an exciting dress at a gala in Beverly Hills.
The Duchess of Sussex attended The Paley Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on Wednesday to support her boyfriend Tyler Perry. And Meghan really dressed up for the occasion.
Gorgeous gown and sparkling jewelry
She stole the show in a black, off-the-shoulder dress by Oscar de la Renta, which also had a long slit under which the 43-year-old's slender legs flashed out.
The former actress teamed the designer dress with black sandals and a sparkling diamond necklace by Logan Hollowell as well as rings by Lorraine Schwartz and Engender.
Meghan's hair was pinned up in a loose bun at the back of her head and she also wore a Cartier Love bracelet on her right wrist.
Meghan's boyfriend honored
Meghan and Harry, who was not present that evening but spoke about the rumors surrounding his marriage in an interview at an event, were among the chairs of the event committee.
But the ex-"Suits" beauty had mainly come for her boyfriend Tyler Perry, who was honored as a visionary director, actor and philanthropist with the ceremony and received the Paley Honors Award.
Meghan and Harry are close friends with Perry. The billionaire is also godfather to their daughter Lilibet (3). When the couple moved from the UK to the USA after the 2020 "Megxit", they initially lived in the US star's estate in Los Angeles before moving to their villa in Montecito.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
