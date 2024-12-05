Customers are being questioned
EU now scrutinizes chip giant Nvidia
As part of its investigation into the takeover of Nvidia, the European Union (EU) is also scrutinizing the chip company's possible bundling of hardware and software.
The authorities wanted to know from Nvidia's customers, among other things, whether they were offered discounts to buy the software to use the processors as well as the processors, according to a questionnaire seen by the Reuters news agency on Wednesday.
The companies were also asked to assess whether companies offering such a bundling of products would have a competitive advantage. Nvidia is the world's leading supplier of graphics processing units (GPUs) with a market share of more than 80 percent. These are designed to perform many computing operations simultaneously.
Versatile
This type of semiconductor is therefore predestined for numerous areas of application, from games consoles to artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia also offers the "Cuda" software package. It is designed to make it easier for developers to write programs for the Group's processors. According to experts, this ecosystem is a cornerstone of Nvidia's commercial success.
The US company wants to acquire Run:AI for 700 million dollars. The Israeli company develops software designed to ensure better utilization of AI data centers. Nvidia needs the green light from the EU due to a possible impairment. The chip manufacturer could therefore be forced to make concessions.
In order to sound out various options, the EU also wants to know from Nvidia customers what impact it would have on their business if the Run:AI software were to be offered as open source - with freely accessible program code.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.