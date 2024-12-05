Honest interview
Marriage crisis with Meghan? What Harry says about the rumors
The rumors that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's marriage is not on the best of terms just won't die down. Now the 40-year-old has spoken openly about the subject of divorce.
In particular, the fact that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have recently been appearing more and more alone at events has fueled rumors of a tangible marital crisis among the exiled royals.
"Definitely not a good thing"
At The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the 40-year-old spoke openly about the speculation for the first time and admitted that the ongoing turmoil surrounding his marriage was "definitely not a good thing".
"Apparently we've bought a house or moved ten, twelve times," he explained, according to People magazine. "And we've also apparently divorced ten, twelve times. It's just like, what?"
While he is used to the media attention surrounding him, Harry continued, he feels sorry for the online trolls who are racking their brains day in, day out about his marriage to Meghan.
Pity for online trolls
"It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just ignore it. The people I feel most sorry for are the trolls," says Harry. Because, "Their hopes are built up and built up, and it's like: 'Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah', but then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Really, I do."
The father of two even ended up apologizing to "New York Times" columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin, who interviewed him, that he too could be a victim of the madness surrounding his person.
He had "no doubt" that the interview online "will somehow be turned or twisted against me, and maybe you'll be relentlessly trolled yourself," Harry said, joking further, "I can only apologize for that, but you invited me, so it's not my fault
Faced with false stories since childhood
Elsewhere in the interview, Harry also explained that online rumors can also become "dangerous" over time. "I've had this experience since I was a kid. I've seen stories written about me that aren't exactly true. I've seen stories about family members, friends, strangers and all sorts of people," said the Duke of Sussex.
He continued: "I think when you grow up in that environment, there comes a point where you question the validity of the information, but also what other people think about it, and also how dangerous that can become over time."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
