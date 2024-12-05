How the first “Krone” sports round table went

"Prepare better for the hard jump"

Experience shows that things get really serious around the age of 17. "From then on, it's all about maximizing performance," says Stranzl. He calls on the coaches to prepare the boys better for the hard jump. "Maybe we haven't paid enough attention to that in the past. That's where we need to focus, the boys need to be better prepared for this transition." After all, they are no longer playing against players of the same age, but against experienced opponents in their prime.