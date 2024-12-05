With Herzog and Stranzl
How the first “Krone” sports round table went
A mix of amusing "wuchteln" and substantive statements. In the truest sense of the word, live and in the front row: lots of enthusiastic "Krone" readers. The premiere of the "Krone" sports get-together at Buschenschank Frauneder in Vienna-Oberlaa with celebrity guests Andreas Herzog, Martin Stranzl and Martin Scherb was a complete success.
The first "Krone" sports get-together was dedicated to one of the country's most burning issues, namely Austrian youth soccer. Guests Martin Stranzl, Andi Herzog, Martin Scherb and "Krone" head of sport Peter Moizi discussed and chatted with host Michael Fally so intensively and animatedly that the chef, who was waiting with the schnitzels, almost lost her nerve.
The most important topics when it comes to young talent clearly include: How do you keep the girls and boys on the ball and train them as well as possible? And how can the "elite" make the infamous leap from youth to adult soccer in the best possible way?
When Martin Stranzl's stomach immediately turns
"When I hear statements like 'train like the pros' when it comes to children's soccer, my stomach turns," said Stranzl (56 international caps for Austria). Scherb, who has been working successfully as ÖFB youth team manager for years, also makes it clear: "I can't write an essay at school without knowing the necessary vocabulary. In other words, you have to get the basics right first."
"The best coaches should work with young players"
The 103-time team footballer Herzog adds: "They practise moving the back four before the children can even stop the ball." Coaches with the necessary intuition are therefore needed. "It's not for nothing that they say that the best coaches should work with young players," says Herzog, who wishes: "The ideal combination would be a young, motivated coach and a classic 'old dog'."
"Prepare better for the hard jump"
Experience shows that things get really serious around the age of 17. "From then on, it's all about maximizing performance," says Stranzl. He calls on the coaches to prepare the boys better for the hard jump. "Maybe we haven't paid enough attention to that in the past. That's where we need to focus, the boys need to be better prepared for this transition." After all, they are no longer playing against players of the same age, but against experienced opponents in their prime.
"Our lads need more confidence"
Across the board at the regulars' table, there were calls for the clubs to be more courageous and bold, to focus more on red-white-red talents and give them more minutes of action. Herzog: "Far too many legionnaires in our league. Our lads need more confidence and have earned it!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.