More and more mayors are sounding the alarm

The call for unscheduled funds to relieve struggling municipal budgets is getting louder and louder. The political exchange of blows between the SPÖ and ÖVP almost fades into the background in the face of the warning from the heads of the municipalities. The list mayors from Jennersdorf, Eltendorf and Parndorf, who are in favor of the waste deal canceled by the ÖVP, FPÖ and Greens in order to quickly flush money into the municipal coffers, have also recently called for the debate to be brought back to an objective level.

Doskozil wants to renegotiate waste deal

Provincial governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ), on the other hand, announced that he would make another attempt to revisit structural measures and options, such as those relating to the waste association.