Financial difficulties: “Province leaves no municipality in the lurch”

All municipal budgets are closely scrutinized

On the one hand, the municipalities actively contact the state in the event of liquidity problems: the A7 experts examine the matter and make a recommendation to the state government. On the other hand, all budget estimates and (every year in spring) the financial statements of the municipalities are examined. This year, 80 municipalities were recommended for financial support: "There will probably be no fewer next year," says Wlattnig, not daring to make a risky forecast.