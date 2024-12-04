Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

11th place in study

Austria’s pupils perform well in math

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 18:06

Austrian pupils in the eighth grade (4th grade AHS/middle school) have landed in the upper midfield in scientific subjects and mathematics in a country comparison study. In both mathematics and science, around 4,600 red-white-red participants in the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) achieved 512 points each, putting them in eleventh place. At the top of the list is Singapore with scores of over 600.

0 Kommentare

It is followed by Taiwan, South Korea and Japan. The best EU country in mathematics is Ireland (522) and Finland (521) in science. Austria is similar in both test areas to the more well-known PISA study, which tests slightly older pupils. There, too, Austrian young people are particularly strong in math, while they perform comparatively worse in reading (which is not tested in TIMSS). However, a direct comparison is not possible as some of the countries participating in the two studies are different.

The strengths and weaknesses of Austrian pupils
Austria owes its overall good result in math in TIMSS primarily to the comparatively low number of weak pupils. Conversely, there are comparatively few top students in Austria (only five percent, the EU average is seven percent, international average: 10 percent). 

(Bild: APA/dpa/Frank Leonhardt)
(Bild: APA/dpa/Frank Leonhardt)

The mathematical strengths of Austrians lie in the category of numbers and measures, while the study participants were weaker in data and probabilities. In the natural sciences, Austria is particularly strong in physics and geography, average in chemistry and weaker in biology.

Social status an important influencing factor
The social status of the young people influenced their performance, as those with a low social status (e.g. educational status of parents, access to resources) achieved an average of 88 points less in math than those with a high social status, and the difference in science was as much as 112 points. The point differences by migration background are significantly smaller. On average, migrants in Austria scored 38 points lower in math and 57 points lower in science.

There is practically no difference between the sexes: Boys tend to perform better in both math and science - but the differences in Austria (7 and 6 points respectively) are practically insignificant.

Education Minister: "Schools provide solid foundations"
For Education Minister Martin Polaschek (ÖVP), the results show "that Austria's schools provide a solid foundation in mathematics and science". At the same time, it would underline the importance of efforts to further reduce social and migration-related differences, according to a press release.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf