“Gender madness” in school textbook outrages the FPÖ

Publisher defends itself against criticism

The Veritas publishing house is also unable to understand the liberal outrage. The children's book from which this text is taken was awarded the Austrian Children's and Youth Book Prize 2021, among others. The aim is to open up different perspectives and realities of life to pupils in an age-appropriate, literary form. The publisher firmly rejects the accusation that a "perfidious agenda" is being pursued: "Our task as an educational media publisher is to enable pupils to engage with language and society in a broad, critical and differentiated way."