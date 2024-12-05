Tormentor goes free, victim must now stand trial

The case: The 57-year-old newspaper delivery man is accused of making dangerous threats. He had sent the woman several messages via WhatsApp in which he wrote: "You will be warned three times. If you don't do what I say, you will be stoned to death in public." Another time he threatened to kill her and a few days later he wrote: "Come home immediately and don't make me bash your head in!" The woman plucks up all her courage and goes to the police. There she also shows the officers the threatening messages. A restraining order is then issued against the 57-year-old.