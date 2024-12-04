Sara’s murderer allegedly blackmailed his brother in prison

Rene P. has already served four years and nine months in prison for the cold-blooded murder of his ex-girlfriend. The then 35-year-old unemployed lawyer shot Sara L. (34) in her own home in Großwilfersdorf, Styria - he pulled the trigger several times; twice when she was already lying on the floor. However, there was no sign of remorse or a confession at the trial in Graz Regional Court in 2021: he had acted in self-defense, the Upper Austrian presented himself as the victim.