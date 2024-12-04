No big haul
Lardy sentence for a tuna thief (39)
A Slovakian was only caught in Parndorf after a chase. He had stolen 50 cans of tuna from a supermarket. Why? The man refused to testify at the trial in Eisenstadt. He only said: "I've never been to Hofer!"
Scene Parndorf, October 19, 2024: A 39-year-old Slovakian enters the Hofer store. As if there were no surveillance cameras or store detectives in Burgenland, he stuffs 50 cans of tuna at 4.99 euros each and three headphones at 39.99 euros each into two bags. He steals past the checkout with the loot worth 369.47 euros and runs away. A scream! And a Hofer employee follows the fleeing man.
The chase lasted 25 minutes
If you know the area around the outlet center, you'll pass the cinema, the Jet petrol station and then over ditches into rough terrain. The thief gets rid of the 50 cans of tuna so he can rush towards the train station faster. The pursuer is in constant contact with the boss and passes on the locations. She informs the police and after 25 minutes the chase is over.
The scene is Eisenstadt, December 4, 2024: The Slovakian is sitting in the dock at the regional court. He is being brought before the court from prison because he ignored the ban on entering Austria for the fishing trip to Parndorf. The 39-year-old has been convicted six times for commercial theft in Slovakia and once in Eisenstadt. He served three prison sentences.
Judge is fishing in the dark
The public defender shrugs her shoulders and says: "My client has not confessed and will not make a statement." So did the interpreter come for nothing? No! Because suddenly the defendant breaks his vow of silence and says: "I've never been to the Hofer." But he was, says the persecutor on the witness stand: "I followed him around forever."
11 days in prison per can
Due to the long list of previous convictions and the few reasons for mitigation - low value, the loot could be seized and sold - the Slovakian now has the salad: 18 months unconditional imprisonment, which roughly works out at 11 days per can. And all this, as written, for 369.47 euros.
The repeat offender accepts the sentence. Will he be served his favorite dish from time to time in Eisenstadt prison?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.