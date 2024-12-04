Trial in Graz
Social worker became intimate with young protégé
Looking after a minor would have been the job of a Styrian woman employed by a social services provider. Instead, she satisfied her sexual interests with the youngster! She has now been put on trial.
When children and young people can no longer live with their parents for a variety of reasons - be it violence, delinquency or other serious differences - and they need professional support, there are fortunately helpful facilities that can give them a foothold again. A young man was placed in one such facility. There he came under the care of a social worker, a Styrian woman.
But the situation got completely out of hand. The social worker, of all people, completely misunderstood her actual job - accompanying and looking after clients! She took a liking to the minor. From April 2021, as confirmed by the media office of the Graz public prosecutor's office, there were indeed repeated sexual acts between the two. The relationship is said to have lasted around two years.
The public was excluded from the trial
It is not known how the case came to light. However, it was reported to the public prosecutor's office in Graz, which brought charges of abuse of authority. On Wednesday, the accused social worker, who is still allowed to practise her profession, appeared at Graz Regional Court for her criminal trial.
It was only open to the public for a short time: at the request of the defense and the private party representation, the judge excluded the public before the prosecution's presentation. This means that citizens are denied an insight into what happened at this public social service provider's facility.
However, the Austrian rule of law stipulates that at least the verdicts in criminal proceedings should be announced in public. But this is not yet the case. After several hours of hearings, Judge Catherine Farmer had to adjourn the trial because a witness had not turned up in court.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
