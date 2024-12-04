Armed forces supplier
Steyr Arms threatens to withdraw from Austria
Steyr Arms, the world-famous manufacturer of the StG 77 army assault rifle based in Kleinraming (Upper Austria), is suddenly having major problems exporting its weapons. The company's headquarters in Austria is shaky.
After the dramatic KTM insolvency at the end of November, the next piece of bad news for the domestic economy is looming: Steyr Arms, a traditional company since 1864, is considering pulling out of Austria after 160 years. And this despite the fact that the order books are full, production is running at full speed and product inquiries are coming in from all over the world.
However, thousands of finished assault and sniper rifles are currently lying oiled and packed in the warehouses in Kleinraming. And they cannot leave due to a lack of permits from the Foreign Ministry:
- Oman, for example, has ordered sniper rifles. Steyr Arms has a 15-year business relationship with the country and is already equipping the army with assault rifles. The ordered goods are ready in the warehouses, but cannot be delivered because the export application has been "left lying around" for months, according to information from "Krone".
- The Iraqi police have ordered assault rifles and pistols from Steyr. The Austrian Ministry of the Interior is supporting the Iraqis with training and the UN has given its sanction. However, the Austrian Foreign Ministry does not issue export licenses.
- There is even a dispute with countries such as Malta, Serbia, Montenegro and Turkey. The authorities in Egypt - a popular vacation destination for Austrians - would have liked to buy pistols from Austria, but Steyr was not allowed to deliver, so the Italians got their turn instead.
"From a different location then"
"Our customers are now telling us directly: either you deliver soon, or we will buy from other EU countries or in the UK or the USA," a spokesperson for Steyr Arms told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. The owners of the company are questioning the location, and the weapons manufacturer is openly putting pressure on the government: "We see great market opportunities and are equipping the company accordingly. If this is not possible in Austria, then from another location."
Close examination of all individual cases
The Foreign Ministry (BMEIA) reacted calmly to the accusations: "In the interests of Austrian companies, we naturally always process all business cases as quickly as possible," said the ministry in response to a Krone inquiry. However, each individual case is checked for the security situation, compliance with human rights, the risk of detour and compliance with obligations under international law. Our neutrality would be an additional complication.
Steyr nevertheless senses harassment by the authorities. And would have good prerequisites for a complete withdrawal from Austria: Steyr Arms was bought by a Czech investor in April of this year. This investor owns another security company in Slovenia. "An EU country that doesn't cause our sister company there any serious problems with export licenses."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.