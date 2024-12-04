Steyr Arms threatens to withdraw from Austria

"From a different location then"

"Our customers are now telling us directly: either you deliver soon, or we will buy from other EU countries or in the UK or the USA," a spokesperson for Steyr Arms told the Kronen Zeitung newspaper. The owners of the company are questioning the location, and the weapons manufacturer is openly putting pressure on the government: "We see great market opportunities and are equipping the company accordingly. If this is not possible in Austria, then from another location."