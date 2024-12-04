Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Decision made

F1 cockpit at Red Bull? “Not allowed to say it yet”

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 15:23

Someone almost blabbed: Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar is apparently moving up to Formula 1 and getting a cockpit at Red Bull. It's not official yet, but if you read between the lines, it's probably just a formality.

0 Kommentare

In Abu Dhabi, the 20-year-old Frenchman is still battling with Gabriel Bortoleto for the Formula 2 title. Hadjar will also drive in the first F1 practice session for Red Bull Racing instead of Max Verstappen.

When asked by the motorsport portal "GPblog" whether he felt ready for the premier class, Hadjar replied, visibly embarrassed: "I mean, it's obviously confirmed... And still needs to be confirmed, right? So of course I'm not allowed to say. I really can't tell you what I'm doing next season because it's not official yet," said the Frenchman.

Bortoleto, who was sitting next to Hadjar, asked his title rival if he already knew the Red Bull family's decision. "If I say I know, then maybe you know what's going on," Hadjar continued to be secretive.

Red Bull decision made
However, this probably means that the decision has been made at Red Bull and Hadjar will get a Formula 1 seat next season. Probably with the Racing Bulls. This also means that Sergio Perez will have to vacate his seat and either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson will become Verstappen's new team-mate.

Fourth rookie
Hadjar would be the fourth rookie to start in the next Formula 1 season. Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Oliver Bearman will be Esteban Ocon's team-mate at Haas and Bortoleto has joined the Audi project and signed with Kick Sauber.

It remains to be seen when Red Bull will finally let the cat out of the bag.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf