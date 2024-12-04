Decision made
F1 cockpit at Red Bull? “Not allowed to say it yet”
Someone almost blabbed: Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar is apparently moving up to Formula 1 and getting a cockpit at Red Bull. It's not official yet, but if you read between the lines, it's probably just a formality.
In Abu Dhabi, the 20-year-old Frenchman is still battling with Gabriel Bortoleto for the Formula 2 title. Hadjar will also drive in the first F1 practice session for Red Bull Racing instead of Max Verstappen.
When asked by the motorsport portal "GPblog" whether he felt ready for the premier class, Hadjar replied, visibly embarrassed: "I mean, it's obviously confirmed... And still needs to be confirmed, right? So of course I'm not allowed to say. I really can't tell you what I'm doing next season because it's not official yet," said the Frenchman.
Bortoleto, who was sitting next to Hadjar, asked his title rival if he already knew the Red Bull family's decision. "If I say I know, then maybe you know what's going on," Hadjar continued to be secretive.
Red Bull decision made
However, this probably means that the decision has been made at Red Bull and Hadjar will get a Formula 1 seat next season. Probably with the Racing Bulls. This also means that Sergio Perez will have to vacate his seat and either Yuki Tsunoda or Liam Lawson will become Verstappen's new team-mate.
Fourth rookie
Hadjar would be the fourth rookie to start in the next Formula 1 season. Andrea Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, Oliver Bearman will be Esteban Ocon's team-mate at Haas and Bortoleto has joined the Audi project and signed with Kick Sauber.
It remains to be seen when Red Bull will finally let the cat out of the bag.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
