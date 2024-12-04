Single again!
Suri Cruise has broken up with her boyfriend
In the summer, Suri Cruise was still making out passionately with her boyfriend in a park. But now it's come out that the celebrity daughter is single again.
In June, Suri Cruise celebrated her prom with Toby Cohen by her side, and a few days later the two exchanged tender kisses in the park. But the young love didn't last long: as the "Daily Mail" has now reported, Suri and Toby broke up even before starting college life.
"Separation was not easy"
While the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise has been studying at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh since the fall, her now ex-boyfriend is attending college in Boston.
"Suri believed she was in love and wasn't afraid to show it to the world, so the break-up wasn't easy for her, but she got through it thanks to her friends," an insider told the British newspaper.
However, it wasn't just the heartache that Suri had to deal with. She had also lost a good friend with the break-up. According to the insider, the celebrity daughter and Toby Cohen had a long friendship before the relationship.
"They broke up quietly and secretly at the end of the summer," he continued. "She was good friends with him for a long time, so it was especially hard for her, but she's a strong young woman."
"The right decision"
However, Suri has since made peace with the break-up, especially as she knows she made the right decision. "When school started and they both left, she knew it was the right decision," explained the insider.
Suri is not currently in contact with her ex, "but she has no bad feelings for him", the anonymous source clarified.
Another insider confirmed the break-up to the Daily Mail. The celebrity daughter is not crying over her relationship with Toby. "Suri is only 18 and she still has her whole life ahead of her. She's really enjoying this time as a fresher at college."
Suri's ex wrote sad love songs
Toby, on the other hand, has dealt with the pain of the break-up through music, as can be seen on his TikTok profile, the insider clarified. Among other things, the young musician released his own song in October, which was about missing someone.
The insider explained: "It's clear when they had their break-up because the sound of his music and his posts reflect the heartbreak."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
