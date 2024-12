Punch, winter barbecues and a fiery Krampus run

Christmas is already here everywhere in Upper Austria: children's eyes light up at the Weinberg Castle Advent and at the "Advent-Kasperl" in Wels. A 17-kilometre ride on the Steyrtalbahn to the Steinbach Advent market is not an everyday experience. Cobario give a contemplative Christmas concert in Traun, and a voucher for a winter barbecue course in Marchtrenk is the perfect gift.