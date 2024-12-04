Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

These seven drivers have a break in the first practice session

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 13:53

Seven regular drivers will take a break in the first Formula 1 practice session on Friday in Abu Dhabi.

0 Kommentare

On the last Grand Prix weekend, some juniors will have the chance to prove themselves. Even if only in 60 minutes of practice. Background: Every racing team is obliged to field a different driver in the first practice session twice a year, so every regular driver has to sit out once.

Here is an overview of the 1st free practice session in Abu Dhabi:

Red Bull
World champion Max Verstappen is sitting out, with 20-year-old Isack Hadjar taking his place in the cockpit. The Frenchman is also fighting for the Formula 2 title this weekend.

Alpine

Jack Doohan replaces Esteban Ocon. And for the entire weekend. As is well known, the French racing team parted ways with Ocon prematurely after the Qatar GP because he wanted to test with Haas.

Williams

Regular driver Alex Albon is replaced by 20-year-old Englishman Luke Browning.

Aston Martin

Canadian Lance Stroll is replaced by young driver Jak Crawford (19).

Ferrari

History will be made at the Italian racing team, as Arthur Leclerc will drive alongside Charles Leclerc in the first practice session. Never before in Formula 1 have two siblings driven for the same team in the same session. Carlos Sainz will have to watch.

Racing Bulls

Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa will be driving for the second time after Suzuka. In Japan he replaced Daniel Ricciardo, now Yuki Tsunoda has to miss out.

McLaren

Ryo Hirakawa makes his first appearance in Formula 1. Oscar Piastri has to make way for him.

Team World Championship decision
The Constructors' title will also be decided in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari made up nine points in Qatar. McLaren's lead shrank to 21 points, and ideally 44 points are still up for grabs at the finale. For McLaren, it would be the first team triumph since 1998, while Red Bull Racing no longer has a chance of successfully defending their title.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf