Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
These seven drivers have a break in the first practice session
Seven regular drivers will take a break in the first Formula 1 practice session on Friday in Abu Dhabi.
On the last Grand Prix weekend, some juniors will have the chance to prove themselves. Even if only in 60 minutes of practice. Background: Every racing team is obliged to field a different driver in the first practice session twice a year, so every regular driver has to sit out once.
Here is an overview of the 1st free practice session in Abu Dhabi:
Red Bull
World champion Max Verstappen is sitting out, with 20-year-old Isack Hadjar taking his place in the cockpit. The Frenchman is also fighting for the Formula 2 title this weekend.
Alpine
Jack Doohan replaces Esteban Ocon. And for the entire weekend. As is well known, the French racing team parted ways with Ocon prematurely after the Qatar GP because he wanted to test with Haas.
Williams
Regular driver Alex Albon is replaced by 20-year-old Englishman Luke Browning.
Aston Martin
Canadian Lance Stroll is replaced by young driver Jak Crawford (19).
Ferrari
History will be made at the Italian racing team, as Arthur Leclerc will drive alongside Charles Leclerc in the first practice session. Never before in Formula 1 have two siblings driven for the same team in the same session. Carlos Sainz will have to watch.
Racing Bulls
Japanese driver Ayumu Iwasa will be driving for the second time after Suzuka. In Japan he replaced Daniel Ricciardo, now Yuki Tsunoda has to miss out.
McLaren
Ryo Hirakawa makes his first appearance in Formula 1. Oscar Piastri has to make way for him.
Team World Championship decision
The Constructors' title will also be decided in Abu Dhabi. Ferrari made up nine points in Qatar. McLaren's lead shrank to 21 points, and ideally 44 points are still up for grabs at the finale. For McLaren, it would be the first team triumph since 1998, while Red Bull Racing no longer has a chance of successfully defending their title.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
