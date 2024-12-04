Unrecognizable
Donatella Versace: fuss about her “new face”
Oops, what's happened to Donatella Versace's face? The designer showed off a completely new look on Instagram. The work of a beauty doctor, or just a Photoshop miracle?
Versace posted photos on her profile from the premiere of the musical "The Devil Wears Prada" a few days ago. In the first snapshot, the designer poses with Elton John, who wrote the music for the play, and "Vogue" boss Anna Wintour, among others.
"Donatella has a new face"
But it is above all the second picture in the gallery that is causing a stir among fans. This is because the 69-year-old is almost unrecognizable in it: a youthful, almost wrinkle-free look that causes astonishment.
"Donatella has a new face," one fan commented on the pictures. Another added: "I thought the same thing. But she looks absolutely fantastic." "Such a great new look," enthused another.
Versace at Lohan's beauty doc?
But some fans also joked about the fashion icon's transformation. "Have you discovered Lindsay Lohan's doctor?" asked one cheekily. Because the actress also recently surprised everyone with a makeover.
However, other photos taken that evening prove that at least the current transformation is not just down to the experienced hand of a beauty doctor, but that clever Photoshop skills were also involved.
In the photos, Donatella Versace also looks more wrinkle-free than before, but nowhere near as wrinkle-free as in her Instagram pictures.
Blonde mane as a trademark
But even if Versace's look has changed more and more over the years, the sister of designer Gianni Versace, who died in 1997, remains true to one thing: her blonde mane.
Because, as she once revealed, hair color is a way of life for her. "You face the world like an Amazon. The fact that I have survived the disasters in my life is also thanks to the strength that my blonde hair gives me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.