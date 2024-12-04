Automatically saved design

One more lane
An additional lane is to reduce the daily traffic jams on the Eisenstadt city entrance in Ruster Straße. Following the start of construction in the summer, the road is now open to traffic.
Until now, drivers on the B 52 Ruster Straße coming from Trausdorf in the morning hours have had to be very patient at the traffic circle at the highway entrance. Sometimes the traffic jam stretched back up to two kilometers. It was not uncommon for employees to be late for work as a result.
1.9 million euros invested
In order to get the problem under control, the state has now invested 1.9 million euros in the reconstruction of the bottleneck. The most important measures: An additional lane - a "bypass" - through which you can bypass the traffic circle and get directly onto the highway. In addition, the integration of traffic from the Eisenstadt-Süd exit into the B 52 was redesigned to make it more fluid.
Work began in the summer and is largely complete. An asphalt wearing course and overhead signage will be installed by spring. From Thursday, however, the road will be open to traffic again without restrictions.
"We have eliminated the bottleneck that caused traffic jams at peak times. The widening will relieve congestion and reduce tailbacks in the direction of Eisenstadt in the morning hours," said Provincial Transport Minister Heinrich Dorner. Together with Robert Hergovich, President of the Provincial Parliament, Andreas Rotpuller, Mayor of Trausdorf, Wolfgang Heckenast, Director of Construction, and Christine Zopf-Renner, Head of the Mobility Center, he carried out a final inspection before the road was opened to traffic.
New footpath and cycle path
As part of the construction work, a new footpath and cycle path was also built between Trausdorf and Eisenstadt, which was connected to the existing route network in the provincial capital. "We also want to motivate people to cycle to work," said Dorner.
