Automatically saved design

1.9 million euros invested

In order to get the problem under control, the state has now invested 1.9 million euros in the reconstruction of the bottleneck. The most important measures: An additional lane - a "bypass" - through which you can bypass the traffic circle and get directly onto the highway. In addition, the integration of traffic from the Eisenstadt-Süd exit into the B 52 was redesigned to make it more fluid.