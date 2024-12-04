China’s chip industry is relaxed about new sanctions

Boycott of foreign chips could hit AMD, Intel and Nvidia

In order to slow down China's technological and military rise, the USA has increasingly restricted the export of certain goods to the People's Republic in recent years. The government in Beijing has repeatedly criticized this approach as "coercion" and "abuse of power". A few hours after the most recent tightening of the US embargo, it banned the delivery of metals such as gallium and germanium, which are important for chip production, to the USA.