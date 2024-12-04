Action star shows remorse
Sylvester Stallone: “I was a coward”
"I was a coward". He was at the height of his career as an action hero and played the tough guy on the big screen from "Rambo" to "Rocky". But when it came to the (later) woman of his life, Sylvester Stallone's knees trembled.
The 78-year-old has now revealed that he didn't have the courage to tell Jennifer Flavin to her face in 1994 that he wanted to end the relationship. Instead, he broke it off with a letter that he had delivered by FedEx.
Love break-up via Fedex delivery
In a joint interview with Flavin on "Fox News", "Sly" revealed that his relationships in his younger years were "an absolute disaster". Because he started an affair with supermodel Janice Dickinson at the same time, he simply wanted to shoot Flavin down after six years of relationship with his - as he himself admits - cowardly action: "I just didn't dare to say the inside of my feelings out loud. And by writing them down, I was able to avoid having to tell her in person."
In hindsight, the Oscar winner knows that he was simply damaged by his "dating past" and "I didn't really want to end it with Jennifer".
"Just can't live without her"
It wasn't long before he deeply regretted his "reflex". After a year, the two got back together and married in 1997. Stallone: "I realized that I just couldn't live without her. She means everything to me - she's my sun and my moon!"
Flavin had spoken about the separation to People magazine in 1994: "He sent me a six-page handwritten letter that was sloppily written. How can you just write off a person you've been with for six years like that?"
She later made up her mind that Stallone's fling with Dickinson was to blame for her sudden break-up. Stallone refused to talk about the circumstances of the break-up for 30 years - until now.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
