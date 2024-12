Best time for Hrobat in 1st training in Beaver Creek

The Slovenian was six tenths faster than the downhill top stars Marco Odermatt (+0.61) and Cyprien Sarrazin (+0.62) in 2nd and 3rd place in the speed opening of the men's alpine skiing. The fastest Austrian without a gate error was Vincent Kriechmayr in 22nd place (+1.67). His ÖSV colleagues Daniel Hemetsberger (13th/+1.41) and Daniel Danklmaier (17th/+1.46) were faster than Kriechmayr in the first run on the Birds of Prey. However, the two veterans were among a total of eleven skiers to whom the FIS world federation subsequently attributed a scoring error.