Trade finally agreed: this is how high the increase is

Renegotiations possible for 2026

It is not yet possible to say how high the salary increase for the approximately 430,000 employees will be in 2026, as the 0.5 percent salary increase is only available with rolling inflation of up to 2.3 percent in 2025; with inflation of 2.4 to 2.5 percent, the increase will be 0.4 percent. After that, the salary increase will continue to fall until inflation reaches 3 percent. If this figure is reached, negotiations will resume.