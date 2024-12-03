Vorteilswelt
"Compromises"

Trade finally agreed: this is how high the increase is

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 18:42

After a long struggle, employers and employees in the retail sector finally reached an agreement in the fifth round of negotiations on Tuesday evening. And it covers the next two years. 

Employees in the retail sector will receive a 3.3 percent pay rise next year. In 2026, they will receive 0.5 percent more than rolling inflation.

Chief negotiator Veronika Arnost (GPA) and the Chairman of the Federal Trade Division Rainer Trefelik with their respective teams on Tuesday (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Chief negotiator Veronika Arnost (GPA) and the Chairman of the Federal Trade Division Rainer Trefelik with their respective teams on Tuesday
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)

Renegotiations possible for 2026
It is not yet possible to say how high the salary increase for the approximately 430,000 employees will be in 2026, as the 0.5 percent salary increase is only available with rolling inflation of up to 2.3 percent in 2025; with inflation of 2.4 to 2.5 percent, the increase will be 0.4 percent. After that, the salary increase will continue to fall until inflation reaches 3 percent. If this figure is reached, negotiations will resume.

Zitat Icon

The salary increase of 3.3 percent for 2025 and the significant increase in apprentice pay are important signals of appreciation to our employees in difficult times.

(Bild: krone.tv)

Rainer Will, Handelsverband-Geschäftsführer

Bild: krone.tv

Apprentice pay rises
Apprentice pay will rise to 1,000 euros in the first year of apprenticeship next year. 

Zitat Icon

The agreement reached is no reason for us to be overly jubilant.

Veronika Arnost, Chefverhandlerin der Gewerkschaft GPA,

No changes to the framework law
There are no changes to the framework law, such as days off. The fact that the 2025 agreement is below the rolling inflation rate of 3.8 percent is argued by employees on the grounds that a salary increase above inflation is due in 2026. The employers, on the other hand, pointed to the difficult situation in the industry.

Zitat Icon

We now need security and confidence, especially for the employees, instead of the industry complaining of illness.

Martin Müllauer, Vorsitzender des Wirtschaftsbereichs Handel in der Gewerkschaft GPA

Both sides emphasized that "painful compromises" had been necessary and that there had been a good personal level in the talks. They now want to use this to discuss reform processes for future collective bargaining negotiations.

Zitat Icon

On a positive note, the rumored strikes on the second Saturday of Advent were averted. These would have been a lose-lose situation for everyone involved.

Handelsverband-Präsident Stephan Mayer -Heinisch

2014 was the last time there was a double agreement
The negotiators did not allow themselves a closer look at the cards. 2014 was the last time there was a double agreement in the retail sector.

Negotiations in the retail sector began on October 23, when the GPA union was still demanding a salary increase of 4.8 percent. The employers offered 2.8 percent more pay at the start. The collective agreement (KV) 2025 for the 150,000 retail workers is currently still being negotiated.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
