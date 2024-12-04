Gerhard Struber
“Boundaries were crossed in Salzburg”
Gerhard Struber has been head coach of 1. FC Köln since the summer. The "Krone" met the man from Kuchl for an interview in his favorite café. In it, he reveals what an English delegation in Pakistan has to do with his involvement in the cathedral city, how it feels to play every home game in front of 50,000 spectators and how he feels about his time at FC Red Bull Salzburg in the rear-view mirror.
"Krone": Mr. Struber, you have been coaching 1. FC Köln since the summer. The story behind this is quite curious. Can you tell us more about it?
Gerhard Struber: When the topic came up, I was in Pakistan with an English delegation (laughs). I then gave it a lot of thought and the decision wasn't easy. The team was relegated and there was also the transfer ban. After discussions with the people involved, I was absolutely convinced: because it's a great club and a great challenge for me.
Did you also have contact with Peter Stöger?
I was on a short vacation in Mallorca and spoke to him on the phone. He told me what makes the club tick. That's when I realized how close he still is to the "Effzeh".
How much pressure is there to get promoted?
I focus on sport in my day-to-day life. The start went well in that we played extremely attractively. People were enthusiastic about our game, but we didn't score enough points. After the first international break, two games went wrong and then a lot of things around the club were called into question. Things go in one direction or the other extremely quickly here, you have to be aware of that.
Are you referring to the passionate fans and the turbulent environment?
You can see that: It's generally difficult in Germany for traditional clubs that want to go up. But this location and these fans deserve the Bundesliga. It's indescribable what our fans achieve, they're fantastic. When you have the chance to experience every home game in front of 50,000 spectators and you get the feeling that the stadium roof is about to fly off, it's really cool and a lot of fun.
How do you keep a cool head?
The experience is good for me, putting the task in the foreground. You have to convey the joy of soccer to the boys and at the same time do your best to beam away what's going on around them.
After your weak phase, the media wrote that you were on the verge of being eliminated. How did you perceive this phase?
The board and management were fully behind me. Of course there was movement in the media, but internally we were able to work really well during this time. And most importantly: I always had a very close relationship with the team.
In the 2nd division, you are back in the thick of the promotion battle, and in the cup, the "Effzeh" can reach the quarter-finals for the first time in 15 years. How did you manage to turn things around?
We made a few tactical adjustments, made some changes to the team and brought in more routine. Now we're no longer playing so spectacularly, but we're getting the points we need.
How difficult was it to instil confidence and a winning mentality back into a team that had been relegated?
My captain told me in August that the club had only won three games in the calendar year up to that point... I honestly didn't think it was possible that the baggage of losing could weigh so heavily. In the meantime, however, we've played our way out of this slump and created a system that helps us and gives the lads confidence again: We concede very little and have become stable.
Are you still going on a shopping spree in winter?
We are in a position to bring in players who will help us. At the same time, however, they have to be the right type for us. There's a really good energy in the team, and I want to protect that.
What is life like in Cologne? How difficult is it to remain unrecognized?
It happens all the time that you're asked for an autograph or a selfie. But people are very nice and connected to the "Effzeh". Everyone wants the club to return to the Bundesliga. There was also a lot of encouragement, especially during the difficult times.
You've already had a few stints abroad, which were a challenge for the family. How does it work in Cologne?
I would say that we've managed it well. My wife Lisa comes to visit me much more often than she did back in the USA. My daughter Simona has been there four times, it was a bit more difficult with my son Bastian because he always has games of his own. We certainly don't have a normal family life, but we've already had a lot of experience with it.
My children were bullied in the stadium. They certainly overstepped boundaries. I'm certainly not thin-skinned and can take a lot. But when it affects my family, I find it hard to cope. It was a difficult time for us.
Speaking of family - they didn't have it easy during your time as Salzburg coach?
My children were mobbed in the stadium. I'm sure boundaries were crossed. I'm certainly not thin-skinned and can take a lot. But when it comes to my family, it's hard for me to take. It was a difficult time for us.
How much contact do you still have with the Bulls?
I write to one or two players from time to time, but very little overall. Quite deliberately. It was an extremely challenging task right from the start, with 14 injured players at the beginning. Even though it was tough that it didn't work out there, I'm still very grateful for a lot of what I was able to experience and learn.
You were dismissed as league leaders, Pep Lijnders is allowed to continue working in seventh place. What's going through your mind?
Apparently you have to be first to fly (laughs). No, seriously: I don't want to moan. Before my time in Salzburg, I was aware of developments that I was then confronted with. You can sense certain things, the direction some things are going in. But it was the case that the club had previously been champions ten times and the title suddenly seemed to be in danger under me. That's why we reacted. Now they've even slipped out of the top 6. It's a tough test for any club to go through such phases. Now we'll see how they deal with it in Salzburg.
What have you learned from your time in Salzburg?
The job there is not easy. The expectations are incredibly high and the young players and their advisors are hugely influential. It's crucial to have a good team spirit and that you have players who fully identify with the club.
How do you feel about your former club today?
My attitude towards the club is unchanged. Salzburg has quality and class, and that will be evident again in the future. I wish the club that things go in the right direction again.
How do you perceive the chaos in the ÖFB from a distance?
I see it as an opportunity. I would like the moment to be used to adapt the structures. That would help Austrian soccer. You need leadership with short lines of communication. This requires personalities who call a spade a spade and are good leaders.
