“Boundaries were crossed in Salzburg”

You were dismissed as league leaders, Pep Lijnders is allowed to continue working in seventh place. What's going through your mind?

Apparently you have to be first to fly (laughs). No, seriously: I don't want to moan. Before my time in Salzburg, I was aware of developments that I was then confronted with. You can sense certain things, the direction some things are going in. But it was the case that the club had previously been champions ten times and the title suddenly seemed to be in danger under me. That's why we reacted. Now they've even slipped out of the top 6. It's a tough test for any club to go through such phases. Now we'll see how they deal with it in Salzburg.