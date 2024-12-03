Wild speculation
Consequences of the KTM insolvency reach MotoGP!
Due to the insolvency of motorcycle manufacturer KTM, the first worrying speculation about the Upper Austrian's MotoGP racing team is now doing the rounds! Due to the financial problems, KTM is said to have made the internal decision to stop the development of MotoGP bikes for the time being ...
At least that's what the online portal Motorsport-Total.com claims to have found out, which also claims to know that MotoGP rights holder Dorna has been informed about the steps. There has been no comment from KTM for the time being.
For the ambitions of the highly talented Pedro Acosta as well as his teammate Brad Binder and the Tech3 riders for 2025, Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini, these developments, if they have a real background, would be severe setbacks.
The racing team is said to have been informed about the financial difficulties of the Mattighofen-based team as early as the season finale in Barcelona. It was also reported that the development of the racing bikes would be curbed, according to various media outlets.
KTM Head of Motorsport reassured in the "Krone"
However: Just a few days ago, KTM Head of Motorsport Pit Beirer had put a stop to overly dramatic future scenarios in an interview with the "Krone" - especially with regard to the upcoming MotoGP season.
"The start of the 2025 season has been organized and there is a stop to engine development in MotoGP for 2026. That helps us immensely in the current situation," said Beirer. In technical terms, the motorcycles would therefore no longer make any major leaps forward and 2027 is to be scaled back.
For the time after that, however, there are still too many uncertainties. "At some point, we will have to start building [...] new motorcycles. And until it is clear how we are going to proceed, these plans are currently on hold."
