To ex-Salzburg coach
Sale? Sturm kicker could move in winter
Is the next top performer leaving double winners Sturm Graz? According to German media and transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, 1. FC Köln are said to be in advanced talks with right-back Jusuf Gazibegovic. There he would meet an old acquaintance.
Cologne coach Gerhard Struber has apparently achieved a turnaround in the German Bundesliga 2 with his "Billy Goats". While the former Salzburg coach was still stuck in the bottom of the table with his team a few weeks ago and feared for his job, he has recently gone five competitive matches without defeat. Struber is pretty much back in the saddle.
In addition, the Cologne side, who were recently hit with a transfer ban, have already made plans for the upcoming transfer period in January. Struber has probably set his sights on a Sturm player as his top target. Right-back Gazibegovic is set to move from Graz to the carnival stronghold.
Cologne offer millions in compensation
According to the report, talks about a transfer in January are already at an advanced stage. The 24-year-old could well imagine a move. He still has a contract in Graz until 2026, which is why Cologne are prepared to put two million euros on the table for the right-back.
Struber and Gazibegovic already know each other from Salzburg and could now be reunited. For Sturm, it would be the departure of another key player. The undisputed regular has already played over 170 games for the double winners. Coach Christian Ilzer only recently moved to TSG Hoffenheim in Germany.
