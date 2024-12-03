Lured into the forest?
Food delivery man allegedly raped 14-year-old girl
The accused Afghan taught the neighbor's daughter how to ride a bike and took her on extensive moped rides. The girl trusted him. In the summer of 2023, the 29-year-old allegedly took the 14-year-old to the woods in Hietzing - and had his way with her. But he was acquitted.
The accused describes an idyll. They met up with the neighboring family all the time and did a lot together: "They were like family to me." The asylum seeker from Afghanistan, who lives in Vienna with his wife and young daughter, raves about his relationship with his compatriots. He taught their 14-year-old daughter how to ride a bike. The food delivery man had also taken the girl for a spin on his moped several times: "We always rode the same lap on a cycle path," he claims.
StA: Pressed against a tree in the forest
The father of a young daughter denies the incident for which he has been charged. According to the Vienna District Court, he picked up the 14-year-old from summer school on August 20, 2023 for a moped ride. He then took the girl to a forest in Hietzing. "He forced her to go into the bushes with him. There he pulled down her pants and underpants, pushed her against a tree and raped her," the prosecutor recounts the charge.
The parents had found messages on their daughter's cell phone in which the girl wrote that she did not want this. They confronted the neighbor and later took the 14-year-old to a gynecological outpatient clinic, where an older injury was diagnosed.
After a three-hour trial, the lay jury acquitted the client of lawyer Sonja Scheed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
