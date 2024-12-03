Food delivery man allegedly raped 14-year-old girl

The accused describes an idyll. They met up with the neighboring family all the time and did a lot together: "They were like family to me." The asylum seeker from Afghanistan, who lives in Vienna with his wife and young daughter, raves about his relationship with his compatriots. He taught their 14-year-old daughter how to ride a bike. The food delivery man had also taken the girl for a spin on his moped several times: "We always rode the same lap on a cycle path," he claims.