And she shines!
Kate’s first important appearance after chemo!
With style and diplomacy, the British royals welcomed the ruling couple of Qatar to London for a ceremonial state visit. While Princess Kate (42) played a central role in welcoming the guests alongside her husband Prince William (42), Queen Camilla (77) had to forego attending on medical advice.
For Kate, however, the reception marked a very special moment: according to the British media, it was her most important public appearance to date since she made her cancer public a few months ago and was able to finish her chemotherapy in September.
And she shone! With her elegant and confident presence, she once again underlined her central role within the royal family.
All eyes were on her. Kate wore a bespoke burgundy coat by Sarah Burton for McQueen with a matching headpiece to greet the Qatari royals. She paired it with the late Queen Elizabeth's magnificent four-row pearl and diamond necklace.
King Charles III (76) greeted the Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife Sheikha Jawaher at Horse Guards Parade. They then traveled by carriage to nearby Buckingham Palace.
Charles' wife Camilla was waiting there for the guests for lunch. The 77-year-old decided not to attend the outdoor reception due to the after-effects of a recent bout of pneumonia, as the palace had previously announced. The cool outside temperatures would not have been good for her so soon after her recovery.
"The Queen has been suffering from a viral infection which has been diagnosed as pneumonia. Her Majesty has not required hospital treatment, but she is suffering from ongoing side effects, most notably extreme fatigue, which requires greater flexibility in her schedule," the palace explained.
Banquet without Kate
A state banquet was planned for the evening - but then without Kate, who even after the end of her chemotherapy only attends a few selected appointments. On Friday, she will host her traditional Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey.
The emir and his wife had arrived in London the day before. The official state visit lasts two days and also takes the ruler to Sandhurst Military Academy, of which he is a graduate.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
