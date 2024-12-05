Heart-stopping final
This couple wins the title “Rampensau 2024”
Heart-stopping final at "Forsthaus Rampensau": In the final, the "Bauer sucht Frau" couple Stefan and Sarah were able to fight their way to victory.
Sarah and Stefan's jubilation was huge at the end: in the heart-stopping final, the "Bauer sucht Frau" stars managed to beat Max and Selina with a lot of perseverance and a little bit of luck.
Speechless winners
"Oh my God, I can't stand it," cheered Sarah after the key she found in the haystack actually matched the treasure chest. Hidden inside was the 20,000 euros in prize money, which the pair were able to take home with them.
And Stefan was also visibly lost for words after the sweaty final. "There's no such thing...", he could hardly believe the victory.
One couple after the other had to leave
Tension was guaranteed right from the start in episode 10 of the popular ATV reality show. Lydia and Johannes were the first couple to have to pack their bags. They sank too few balls in a knock-out game, which could already be seen in the last episode.
Although Paloma and Nadja received the most votes in the "big knock-out", they were still allowed to compete against Zoe and Robert in the "get-out game". But luck was not on their side: in the end, the two sex bombs had to settle for fourth place in the "Rampensau" ranking.
"We'll see each other again soon"
But Zoe and Robert's joy at their triumph didn't last long: in the very next game, the model and the reality star didn't shovel enough balls into a swimming pool to beat Stefan and Sarah as well as Max and Selina.
Zoe's final announcement sounded almost like a threat in view of the drama of the last few weeks: "Thank you very much for watching, I hope you were well entertained. And unfortunately, we will most likely see each other again soon ..."
