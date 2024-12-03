Only 2nd place this year!
Most liveable cities: Zurich knocks Vienna off its throne
Vienna is no longer the most liveable city in the world for expats - i.e. foreign nationals who work and live in Austria. After many years at the top, Zurich has now taken the lead in this year's Mercer ranking.
Vienna maintained first place in the global consulting firm's "Quality of Living Ranking 2024" in 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023. However, expats now rate the fulfillment of their everyday needs lower than last year.
These criteria are decisive
The political and social environment, medical and health aspects, schools and education, public services, transport and the environment were all taken into account. The decline in the availability of rental properties is the main reason for the fall.
Zurich is one of the most expensive cities in the world
According to Mercer, Zurich achieved the top spot thanks to its excellent public services, low crime rate, vibrant cultural scene and commitment to sustainability. "These factors, as well as the goal of expanding intercontinental flight connections, make Zurich an ideal location for international employees," it said.
However, Zurich is also one of the most expensive cities in the world due to high housing and transportation costs as well as the cost of goods and services. Incidentally, Geneva and Copenhagen follow in third and fourth place.
