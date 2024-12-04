Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Supplementary match

Red Bull Salzburg against Hartberg LIVE from 20.30 hrs

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 05:00

A win at the second attempt: Only four days after the 1:1 draw in Hartberg, Red Bull Salzburg will face TSV again today. The game kicks off at 8.30pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).

0 Kommentare

Here is the live ticker:

The runners-up are at home in the supplementary match of the 4th round of the Bundesliga and coach Pepijn Lijnders and his team are in desperate need of a win. "But to do that, we have to turn our dominance into goals. We absolutely need the three points on Wednesday," Lijnders also knows.

Pepijn Lijnders (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Pepijn Lijnders
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The coach is under a lot of pressure after a completely disastrous season so far, his chair is shaking considerably. There are also reports of squabbles within the team. The new sporting director Rouven Schröder wants to see results and Lijnders has not delivered them so far. The sporting results have fallen well short of expectations and the last five league games have been winless. The last time there was such a negative streak was 13 years ago. "We want to start a little run in the last four home games before Christmas," said the Dutchman.

This will be necessary, as it's not just about job security, but also about getting Salzburg back into the top half of the table. In addition to Hartberg, Rapid, Paris Saint-Germain and Klagenfurt are also coming to Wals-Siezenheim at the end of the year - good opportunities to give the home fans something to cheer about. "We want to fight for them and finally get out of our slump," said the coach.

Dedic's involvement questionable
The aim is to build on the game in Hartberg, which was dominant for long stretches. Amar Dedic is questionable for the "return game". The right-back had to be substituted early on Saturday with thigh problems.

Hartberg, on the other hand, want to play spoilsport again. However, the team from Eastern Styria have never won in their 17 league encounters with Salzburg (2 draws, 15 defeats). However, the 1-1 draw at the weekend was TSV's first point against the "Bulls" in almost five years.

Manfred Schmid (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Manfred Schmid
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"This point was extremely important. It gives us even more belief and energy for the game on Wednesday," explained coach Manfred Schmid. "We have to be courageous and determined and take our chances. Then anything is possible for us in Salzburg."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf