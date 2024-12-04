Supplementary match
Red Bull Salzburg against Hartberg LIVE from 20.30 hrs
A win at the second attempt: Only four days after the 1:1 draw in Hartberg, Red Bull Salzburg will face TSV again today. The game kicks off at 8.30pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
The runners-up are at home in the supplementary match of the 4th round of the Bundesliga and coach Pepijn Lijnders and his team are in desperate need of a win. "But to do that, we have to turn our dominance into goals. We absolutely need the three points on Wednesday," Lijnders also knows.
The coach is under a lot of pressure after a completely disastrous season so far, his chair is shaking considerably. There are also reports of squabbles within the team. The new sporting director Rouven Schröder wants to see results and Lijnders has not delivered them so far. The sporting results have fallen well short of expectations and the last five league games have been winless. The last time there was such a negative streak was 13 years ago. "We want to start a little run in the last four home games before Christmas," said the Dutchman.
This will be necessary, as it's not just about job security, but also about getting Salzburg back into the top half of the table. In addition to Hartberg, Rapid, Paris Saint-Germain and Klagenfurt are also coming to Wals-Siezenheim at the end of the year - good opportunities to give the home fans something to cheer about. "We want to fight for them and finally get out of our slump," said the coach.
Dedic's involvement questionable
The aim is to build on the game in Hartberg, which was dominant for long stretches. Amar Dedic is questionable for the "return game". The right-back had to be substituted early on Saturday with thigh problems.
Hartberg, on the other hand, want to play spoilsport again. However, the team from Eastern Styria have never won in their 17 league encounters with Salzburg (2 draws, 15 defeats). However, the 1-1 draw at the weekend was TSV's first point against the "Bulls" in almost five years.
"This point was extremely important. It gives us even more belief and energy for the game on Wednesday," explained coach Manfred Schmid. "We have to be courageous and determined and take our chances. Then anything is possible for us in Salzburg."
