Red Bull Salzburg against Hartberg LIVE from 20.30 hrs

The coach is under a lot of pressure after a completely disastrous season so far, his chair is shaking considerably. There are also reports of squabbles within the team. The new sporting director Rouven Schröder wants to see results and Lijnders has not delivered them so far. The sporting results have fallen well short of expectations and the last five league games have been winless. The last time there was such a negative streak was 13 years ago. "We want to start a little run in the last four home games before Christmas," said the Dutchman.