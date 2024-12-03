At least 127 victims
Three years in prison for fraud with Coldplay tickets!
A 38-year-old man from Carinthia has an astonishing history of fraud behind him. He has been on the wrong track for almost 20 years - and continues to rip people off. First with expensive wines, then he reached into the cash register of a nursing home. And now he is sitting in court as a particularly brazen ticket scammer.
"I'm sorry," the defendant affirms right at the start of his new fraud trial in front of Judge Michaela Sanin. "I know how it is with a great concert - you look forward to the best day of your life, book hotels, organize the trip. And then..." Then nothing.
The Carinthian had sold tickets for concerts, European Championship soccer matches and the Salzburg Festival to at least 127 people on online sales platforms. The most popular were the sold-out shows by cult band Coldplay. "I offered everything - standing room tickets, VIP tickets, they went straight away," says the 38-year-old. With the small flaw that he didn't have any tickets, of course. And was only after the money to place bets online. "I just sent screenshots from the internet and everyone fell for it."
The loss amounts to around 60,000 euros; the money was gambled away on sports betting. Other victims are likely to come forward. "I've also offered tickets for the Billie Eilish concerts next May," he admits. "There could still be something coming."
Billie Eilish tickets also offered
So anyone who has bought tickets privately from an uncertain source and has not yet seen the tickets should make sure that they have not been taken in by the notorious Carinthian fraudster, who has now been sentenced for the sixth time: three years in prison on top of the year he is already serving for the last coup in a care home. The sentence outraged everyone involved - public prosecutor Barbara Baum thought it was too low, the defendant thought it was too high. Hence the appeal, not legally binding.
