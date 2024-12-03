Three years in prison for fraud with Coldplay tickets!

Billie Eilish tickets also offered

So anyone who has bought tickets privately from an uncertain source and has not yet seen the tickets should make sure that they have not been taken in by the notorious Carinthian fraudster, who has now been sentenced for the sixth time: three years in prison on top of the year he is already serving for the last coup in a care home. The sentence outraged everyone involved - public prosecutor Barbara Baum thought it was too low, the defendant thought it was too high. Hence the appeal, not legally binding.