Margot Robbie revealed

Fear of prison for Leo DiCaprio’s slap on the wrist

Nachrichten
03.12.2024 16:00

Her star rose in Hollywood in 2013 with "The Wolf of Wall Street". Margot Robbie was convinced that she would never get the role and that her career would be ruined. The actress has now revealed the explosive reason for this in the "Talking Pictures" podcast.

According to Robbie, she spontaneously decided to slap the shocked superstar Leonardo DiCaprio during an audition - "and I was sure I'd end up in prison for it".

Slap instead of a kiss
At the audition, Robbie wanted to improvise in order to stand out from her competitors. That's why she didn't just want to leave it at a read-out dialog with the potential co-star: "In my head, I thought to myself: 'I could kiss Leonardo DiCaprio at the end. That would be mega because then I could tell all my girlfriends'".

Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of "The Wolf of Wall Street" with director Martin Scorsese (Bild: www.PPS.at)
Margot Robbie and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of "The Wolf of Wall Street" with director Martin Scorsese
(Bild: www.PPS.at)

Except that she then spontaneously decided to do the opposite: "I just punched him in the face instead. After that there was dead silence. It was probably only three seconds, but it felt like an eternity."

"They're going to arrest me..."
Robbie had enough time to imagine what would happen next: "They're going to arrest me now, that was an assault, assault and battery. You'll never be able to work again and you'll go to jail. Why did you idiot hit me so hard?"

To the endless relief of the "Barbie" blonde, director Martin Scorsese and DiCaprio burst out laughing: "Leo and Marty were bent over laughing and said, 'That was great! 'That was great!"'

Nude scene was Robbie's idea
The 34-year-old also revealed that she was responsible for what is probably the most famous scene in the film - how she, as Naomi Lapaglia, seduces her rich husband Jordan Belfort in the nursery without any clothes on.

"Scorsese said I could come in in my bathrobe. But I said: 'No, Naomi wouldn't do that'. I insisted on being stark naked - because it just made sense to me for that scene."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
