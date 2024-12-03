Christmas show
Win tickets for Sissi’s Christmas magic!
The magical drag show "Sissi's Weihnachtszauber" invites you to the festively decorated Gerstner K&K Hofbäckerei in Schönbrunn in the run-up to Christmas. Be inspired by a glamorous show full of wit, elegance and surprises - and with a little luck you could win 1x2 tickets for an evening full of elegance, humor and magical moments!
While the Christmas market with its twinkling lights beckons outside, a magical experience awaits you in the Gerstner K&K Hofbäckerei: the two-hour drag show, staged by Austria's best-known drag queen Tamara Mascara, is a tribute to Christmas fairy tales, friendship and festive magic.
The story? Empress Sissi loves the Christmas season - but one big mishap could throw everything into chaos. Find out for yourself whether Christmas can be saved!
In addition to delicious surprises from the Gerstner K&K Hofbäckerei, a three-course menu awaits you to indulge your senses. Look forward to a festive and atmospheric evening: humorous, elegant and unique. Perfect for spending time with your loved ones and enjoying the festive atmosphere.
Included in the ensemble: the great Tamara Mascara, Caithy Black, Catrice Liberty, Luna Luu and musical star Nicolas Tenerani, whose performances bring sparkle and humor to the festively decorated Café Residenz Schönbrunn.
Sissi's Christmas magic
Dates: December 6, 13 and 22, 2024
Start: 6.30 pm
Location: Gerstner K&K Hofbäckerei/Schönbrunn Palace(Kavalierstrakt 52, 1130 Vienna)
Information and tickets online at dragshow.wien/tickets/
Take part & win
We are giving away 1x2 tickets for Sissi's Weihnachtszauber on December 22! Simply fill out the entry form below and with a bit of luck you and your companion can enjoy the Christmas spectacle!
And if you subscribe to our "Guten Morgen Wien" newsletter, you will not only receive the most important news from the Austrian capital every day, but also have double the chance to win tickets for this magical evening! The closing date for entries is 10.12.2024, 9 am. Read the conditions of participation here!
